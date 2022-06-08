Johnson (elbow) hasn't yet resumed throwing but may do so in mid-June, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
It's been a slow recovery for the right-hander, who was placed on the injured list April 22 and was at one point considered a candidate to resume throwing in early June. That timeline has been pushed back a bit, but it's still feasible that Johnson could return to the Padres before the end of the month. The veteran reliever will almost certainly need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment given the length of his absence.
