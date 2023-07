Kerr blew the save Friday against the Reds, allowing one earned run on one hit over one inning. He didn't record a walk or strikeout.

Kerr was a spotted a two-run lead in the 10th inning, but he allowed a game-tying, two-run shot to Matt McLain, marking the first blown save of his career. The left-hander has made eight appearances across three different stints in the big leagues this year, but he's allowed three home runs across eight innings and sports an ugly 5.63 ERA.