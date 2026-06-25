Padres' Ty France: Goes deep Wednesday

France went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

France has three homers and eight RBI over his last eight games despite going a modest 7-for-28 (.250) in that span. The veteran infielder has seen most of the playing time at first base lately while Gavin Sheets primarily competes with Samad Taylor for starts in left field. France is batting .252 on the year and has added a .782 OPS, nine homers, 26 RBI, 19 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and a stolen base over 175 plate appearances.