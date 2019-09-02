France went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Giants.

The rookie infielder hit a pair of homers in May and doubled his career total in Sunday's contest. While he's unlikely to get regular playing time down the stretch, France hit 27 homers with Triple-A El Paso this season as well, suggesting that he can flash the power stroke on occasion at the big-league level.