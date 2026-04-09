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Miller (back) has resumed swinging a bat, MLB.com reports.

Although it's an encouraging step forward for Miller, there remains no clear timetable for his return to game action for Triple A Lehigh Valley. The 21-year-old shortstop, who is Philadelphia's top prospect, has been nursing lower-back soreness since spring training and figures to be brought along slowly amid his recovery.

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