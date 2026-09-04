Miller (back) will play five innings at shortstop for Single-A Clearwater on Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Miller has been shelved by a back injury since spring training, which prompted him to undergo a minor procedure in early June. He's seemingly progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, and he'll likely have his workload managed to avoid a setback. It's unclear whether Miller will be back with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the end of the regular season.