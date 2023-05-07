Falter (0-6) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Falter was perfect through three frames, but he imploded in the fourth. In that inning, he got only two outs and yielded six hits along with one walk, leading to five Red Sox runs. The southpaw has taken a loss in six of his seven outings this season, though this was only the second time he's given up more than four runs. With Ranger Suarez (elbow) headed back to the rotation next weekend, the Phillies are opting to move Matt Strahm to the bullpen, but Falter may need to show marked improvement moving forward if he's going to hold on to a starting role for the entire campaign.