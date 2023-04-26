Falter (0-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits over six innings in a 5-3 loss against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Falter got off to a strong start, allowing just one hit through his first four innings. However, he'd allow two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings en route to a third consecutive loss. Despite his 0-4 record, Falter has looked decent at times early in the season -- his ERA is now 4.50 with a 1.14 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB. The 26-year-old left-hander's time in the Phillies' rotation is likely limited, however, with Ranger Suarez (forearm) slated to begin a rehab assignment.