Falter did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits over five innings against the Reds. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

The Reds made a lot of loud contact against Falter, but they came away with nothing to show for it outside of Spencer Steer's first-inning homer. He won't always be so lucky on balls in play, but Falter has now gone two starts without a walk to begin the season, showcasing even better control than he displayed in 2022. Falter lines up to face these same Reds again next week, this time in Cincinnati.