Falter (0-3) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings in a 3-0 loss. He struck out three.

It was a solid performance from the southpaw, who tossed 67 of 98 pitches for strikes en route to his first quality start of the season, but the Phillies managed only one hit against Lucas Giolito and the White Sox bullpen. Falter will carry a 4.50 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through 22 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week at home against the Mariners.