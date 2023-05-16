Falter (0-7) took the loss in Monday's 6-3 defeat to San Francisco. He allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

After seeing Falter struggle through his first seven starts, the Phillies elected to use an opener and have Falter pitch in a bulk role. It didn't help. Falter gave up all six of his runs in the second inning, as the Phillies sent 10 hitters to the plate. The lefty's season numbers are a mess, as he has a 5.13 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and just 28 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.