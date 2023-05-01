Falter (0-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Astros.

Falter never found a groove Sunday and was forced to work around threats in nearly every frame. He allowed one run in four separate innings, including the fourth when he coughed up a solo homer to Jake Meyers. After an impressive start to the year, Falter has allowed three or more runs in four straight outings, raising his season ERA to 5.01. He forced just five whiffs Sunday, tying a season low. Falter is currently lined up to face Boston at home next week.