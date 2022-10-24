Harper went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Harper came to the plate after a leadoff single by J.T. Realmuto in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he sent a Robert Suarez sinker into the left field seats, igniting the crowd and putting the Phillies ahead 4-3. The 30-year-old lefty came into Game 5 with 10 extra-base hits in the postseason, a career high, and he added another in one of the most clutch hits of his career. Harper earned the NLCS MVP award by completing the series with a .400 average, three doubles, two homers and five RBI. He will take his red-hot bat into the World Series to face the Astros.