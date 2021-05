Harper went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

He took Erick Fedde deep in the first inning, Harper's first long ball since April 25. The 28-year-old slugger is off to a fantastic start to the season, slashing .293/.426/.566 through 28 games with seven homers, three steals, 11 RBI and 23 runs.