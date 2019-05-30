Phillies' Bryce Harper: Hits homer, collects four RBI
Harper went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, four RBI, a double and a home run in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Cardinals
Harper exited the game after only five innings with the Phillies leading 11-1, but that proved to be more than enough time for him to make his presence felt. The 26-year-old was 5-for-28 (.179 average) with 11 strikeouts over the last seven games prior to the series against St. Louis, but he quickly found his stroke with four extra-base hits and six RBI in two games versus the Redbirds.
