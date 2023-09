Harper went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's loss against Atlanta.

His two-run game-tying blast came with two-outs in the ninth to send the game to extras. Harper entered the opening game of Monday's double-header with a modest four-game hit streak that only slightly masked a 4-for-32 homer-less slump over his past nine games. Harper is now slashing .296/.396/.484 with 16 homers, 60 RBI, 71 runs and nine steals in 405 at-bats over 109 games.