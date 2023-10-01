Harper is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
The veteran slugger didn't start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader and will sit again Sunday for the final game of the regular season with the Phillies looking toward the playoffs. Harper is likely to close the campaign with a .293/.401/.499 slash line, 21 homers, 11 steals, 72 RBI and 84 runs in 126 games.
