Harper is expected to undergo an MRI later this week that will determine whether or not he'll require offseason surgery to address the torn UCL in his right elbow that he played through for most of the 2022 season, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The torn UCL first cropped up in mid-April and limited the lefty-hitting Harper to serving exclusively as a designated hitter the rest of the season, after the injury to his throwing elbow didn't respond well enough to platelet-rich plasma injections to allow the 30-year-old to resume duties in the outfield. Harper also missed considerable time after undergoing surgery in late June to repair a fractured thumb and struggled down the stretch in the regular season when he was activated from the injured list in late August, but the reigning National League MVP finally appeared to return to elite form at the plate during the Phillies' run to the World Series. At this point, neither the elbow or thumb injuries look to be anything that will affect the Harper at the dish heading into 2023, but the Phillies would ideally like to have him available to play in the outfield on a more frequent basis during the upcoming season while deploying either Kyle Schwarber or Nick Castellanos more frequently at DH. Harper's upcoming evaluation should help guide those plans, though it could influence his readiness for spring training depending on what kind of surgery he requires, if any. In a worst-case scenario, Harper may need Tommy John surgery to fully repair the ligament, but even then, he would still likely be able to play on an everyday basis as a DH before potentially gaining clearance to play the outfield late in the 2023 campaign.