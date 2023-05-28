Kimbrel struck out two but gave up a solo home run in the ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 2-1 win over Atlanta.

After Zack Wheeler fired eight scoreless frames, Kimbrel was entrusted to close out the combined shutout, but instead his full-count fastball to Sean Murphy caught too much of the inner half of the plate and got driven over the left-field wall. It's the fifth long ball Kimbrel has served up in 20 innings, leaving him with a 5.85 ERA, but he also sports a 32:11 K:BB and has yet to blow a save chance this season. The 35-year-old righty will likely return to a secondary role in the Phillies' closer committee when Jose Alvarado (elbow) gets healthy.