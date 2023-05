Kimbrel (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning.

Kimbrel stranded the free runner on second base in the top of the tenth inning, setting up the Phillies to walk it off in the bottom half of the frame. The 34-year-old Kimbrel has been solid of late, allowing just one run on two hits over his last six innings while striking out 13 in that span. He lowered his ERA to 6.00 with a 1.33 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 18 innings this season.