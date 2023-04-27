Kimbrel struck out two in an inning Thursday, earning the save against the Mariners in a 1-0 victory.

Kimbrel capped the Phillies' shutout win with a perfect ninth inning, earning his third save of the season. After a rocky start to the season, Kimbrell has gone eight straight appearances without allowing a run, lowering his ERA to 4.09 with a 1.27 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB. Still, it's hard to rely on Kimbrel as a source of saves, despite his recent success, while he splits ninth-inning duties with Jose Alvarado.