Kimbrel picked up the save Friday against Miami, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. He didn't record a walk or strikeout.

Philadelphia struck for three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 4-3 lead, so Kimbrel got the save opportunity in the bottom half of the inning. He allowed a leadoff single to Jean Segura, but that was quickly rectified with a double-play ball from Joey Wendle, and Yuli Gurriel popped out to end the game. Kimbrel has yet to blow a save this season (14-for-14) and has an elite 57:14 K:BB across 37 innings, making him a top-tier fantasy closer moving forward.