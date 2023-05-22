Kimbrel picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Cubs. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning.

Kimbrel's four-game scoreless run was snapped by Christopher Morel's two-out homer Sunday, but he'd hang on to seal the 2-1 win and log his fifth save of the season. The 34-year-old Kimbrel is a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities despite a 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 17 innings this year. He'll continue to split closing duties with Gregory Soto while Jose Alvarado (elbow) is sidelined.