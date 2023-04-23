Kimbrel struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rockies.

With Jose Alvarado having pitched three of the last four days and Gregory Soto having worked the seventh inning Saturday, Kimbrel got the call for the save despite the fact Colorado had two left-handed hitters and a switch hitter due up in the ninth. The veteran righty had little trouble retiring the side, though, needing only eight pitches (seven strikes) to dispatch Harold Castro, Charlie Blackmon and Jurickson Profar. Kimbrel has two saves and three holds in 10 appearances to begin the season and has reeled off six straight scoreless appearances with a 9:1 K:BB in that span, putting him in position to get more ninth-inning opportunities as long as he remains locked in.