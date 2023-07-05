Kimbrel picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Kimbrel improved to a perfect 13-for-13 in save opportunities this season, striking out the first two batters he faced before forcing Christian Bethancourt to pop out to end the game and secure the save. The outing extended what was already an impressive stretch for Kimbrel, pushing his scoreless inning streak to 11 frames in as many appearances while also marking his seventh perfect inning in that stretch.