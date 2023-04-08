Kimbrel picked up the save Friday in a 5-2 win over Reds, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless ninth.

Kimbrel entered with a three-run lead and allowed two baserunners before ultimately escaping with a scoreless frame, picking up his first save of the year. The veteran right-hander hasn't looked sharp in any of his three outings this season, but it appears Kimbrel is still the top closing option for the Phillies, who may also utilize Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado and Gregory Soto in high-leverage situation.