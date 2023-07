Kimbrel struck out one and didn't give up a hit or walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 16th save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

A pair of one-out errors allowed the tying run to reach second base, but Kimbrel delivered 10 of his 12 pitches for a strike to maintain the one-run advantage. The 35-year-old has converted all 16 of his save chances this year and has a 3.15 ERA and 60:16 K:BB across 40 innings, and he hasn't surrendered a run in his past 16 appearances.