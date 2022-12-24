Kimbrel signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Kimbrel had a solid season in 2022, recording a 3.75 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 60 innings while racking up 22 saves as the Dodgers' closer. While the 34-year-old reliever has begun to show his age a bit over the past few seasons, he remains a valuable piece for a Phillies bullpen that ranked in the bottom-third in ERA last season (4.27) and will likely begin 2023 as Philadelphia's closer.
