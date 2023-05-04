Kimbrel (1-1) took the loss in Wednesday's 10-6 loss against the Dodgers. He allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Kimbrel could record only one out in the bottom of the ninth before Max Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam, handing the Phillies a 10-6 loss and a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers. Kimbrel has struggled in his last two outings, allowing six earned runs on four hits (including two homers) over one inning, following a stretch of eight consecutive scoreless appearances. His ERA is up to an unsightly 8.25 with a 1.75 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB.