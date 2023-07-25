Kimbrel (6-2) took the loss in Monday's 3-2 defeat against the Orioles. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning.

After walking Gunnar Henderson, who advanced to second on a wild pitch, Kimbrel surrendered a two-out double to Colton Cowser, giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth. Kimbrel has now allowed runs in back-to-back appearances following a 16-inning scoreless streak. Still, the veteran right-hander appears to have the closing job in Philly locked down while Jose Alvarado (elbow) remains on the IL. Kimbrel now has a 3.43 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB over 42 innings while going 16-for-17 in save opportunities this season.