Kimbrel gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees. He didn't strike out a batter.

Considering the Phillies hadn't won a game yet this season, manager Rob Thomson wasn't taking any chances with a four-run lead and brought in Kimbrel to finish things out. The veteran closer served up a solo shot to DJ LeMahieu and threw only 14 of his 23 pitches for strikes, but he eventually got the job done. Kimbrel has been scored upon in each of his first two appearances this season with a 1:3 K:BB, which isn't a great sign for the 34-year-old, but his usage Tuesday suggests he's still the top option for save chances in the Phillies' bullpen once they begin to create some. Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado and Gregory Soto are also in the high-leverage mix, however.