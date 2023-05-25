Hall (thumb) could start a rehab assignment early next week, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hall has passed all of the necessary tests in his recovery from April 12 surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. He's on the 60-day injured list but can be activated by the Phillies as early as June 5. Kody Clemens and Alec Bohm are currently sharing starts at first base for the reigning NL champs. Clemens has been swinging a hot bat lately but would probably be at the biggest risk of losing playing time upon Hall's return.
More News
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Playing catch, taking dry swings•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Out two months after surgery•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Needs thumb surgery•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Lands on injured list•