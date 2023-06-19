Hall (thumb) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Hall will return to the 40-man roster for the first time since he suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb in early April. The 27-year-old went 13-for-51 with six extra-base hits, including two homers, and 10 RBI over 13 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley during his rehab assignment and he'll look to remain hot moving forward. Over 42 games with the Phillies in 2022, Hall produced a .250 average with nine homers, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored. With Bryce Harper holding down the designated hitter role in 2023, if Hall were to get called up, he'd likely operate in a platoon with Kody Clemens at first base. In a corresponding move, Dalton Guthrie was designated for assignment Monday.