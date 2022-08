Sosa went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Sosa knocked home a pair in the top of the third inning on a single to left field, and he would tack on an important insurance run in the fifth with a double to left. The infielder was just 2-for-9 at the dish entering the day since landing with Philly near the trade deadline, so his multi-hit performance is a welcome sight for his new club.