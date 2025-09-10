Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Sosa will hit the bench Wednesday and give way to Bryson Stott at shortstop after he had started in the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7 with a double and a run. Despite his absence from the lineup, the 29-year-old Sosa still projects to draw the bulk of the starts at shortstop while Trea Turner (hamstring) is on the mend.