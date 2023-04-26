Sosa is in the Phillies' lineup Wednesday versus the Mariners for the fifth straight game, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia Philadelphia reports.

It's also Sosa's third straight start against a right-hander. The Phillies' injuries are part of the equation, but Sosa has earned the playing time by batting .311/.333/.578 with three home runs. Sosa's emergence at third base has meant a shift over to first base for Alec Bohm.