Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Remains on bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa (groin) is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Dodgers, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sosa will remain on the bench for a third contest in a row while dealing with right groin tightness. Bryson Stott will draw another start at shortstop while Weston Wilson handles second base against Los Angeles.
