default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sosa (groin) is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Dodgers, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa will remain on the bench for a third contest in a row while dealing with right groin tightness. Bryson Stott will draw another start at shortstop while Weston Wilson handles second base against Los Angeles.

More News