Sosa (back) will be examined by a doctor in Chicago on Wednesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sosa hasn't played since Saturday because of a sore back. The expectation is that he will be available off the bench Wednesday in an emergency, so it sounds like he's still expected to avoid the injured list.
