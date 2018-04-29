Crawford was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor pronator strain Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The current expectation is that Crawford will miss approximately two weeks to the injury, although a more definitive timeframe should become available as his rehab progresses. Until Crawford returns to full health, Scott Kingery will likely see the bulk of the time at shortstop.

