Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain
Crawford was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor pronator strain Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The current expectation is that Crawford will miss approximately two weeks to the injury, although a more definitive timeframe should become available as his rehab progresses. Until Crawford returns to full health, Scott Kingery will likely see the bulk of the time at shortstop.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...