Crawford is "fine" according to manager Gabe Kapler after getting hit in the eye with a piece of his broken bat in Saturday's game against the Rays, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

It appears unlikely that Crawford will miss much if any time after a potentially dangerous incident. The 23-year-old infielder appears to be a lock to start at shortstop for the Phillies this season but will need an improved bat if he's to be anything other than a deep-league asset.