Crawford was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Crawford hadn't appeared in a game since returning from the disabled list Aug. 10, and there isn't a clear path to playing time following the acquisition of Asdrubal Cabrera, so he'll head back to the minors for some more consistent playing time. The 23-year-old has hit just .194/.312/.333 across 34 big-league games this season. Hector Neris was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move.

