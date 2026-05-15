Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Realmuto is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Pittsburgh.
It's a routine day of rest after Realmuto had started at catcher in each of the previous six contests. Garrett Stubbs will be behind the dish and batting ninth in Friday's series opener versus the Pirates.
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