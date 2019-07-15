Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Delivers 11th homer

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Realmuto drove home a run in the fourth inning with a single to left field, and he left the yard in the sixth inning to give his club a two-run lead. The 28-year-old backstop has now reached base safely in 10 straight contests, registering eight RBI over that stretch.