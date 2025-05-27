Realmuto is batting eighth Tuesday against Atlanta for the first time since 2022, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

The veteran backstop has a .684 OPS this season and is batting .172 (5-for-29) with a 31 percent strikeout rate in his past six games, so he'll move down the lineup after primarily operating as Philadelphia's leadoff man. Manager Rob Thomson said he wanted to "take the pressure off" Realmuto as he works on a leg kick and improving his timing.