Realmuto went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over Miami.

Bryce Harper got the Phillies on the board with a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning, and Realmuto went back-to-back to put the Phillies up 2-1. Realmuto later broke the game open with a three-run blast in the seventh inning. The multi-home run effort was the catcher's first of the season and brings his total to 18. He is within striking distance of a 20-20 season with 17 stolen bases, and he would be just the second catcher ever to accomplish the feat.