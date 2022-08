Realmuto went 3-for-5 with one double and a solo homer in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the Reds.

Realmuto led off the third inning with a home run off righty starter T.J. Zeuch to increase Philadelphia's lead to two. The catcher has been electric lately with a .438 average and 1.236 OPS in 32 at-bats during his last eight games. The 31-year-old has recorded a double in five games during that span and has gone three straight games without a strikeout.