Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Rare day off Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Realmuto is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
It's a day game after a night game, offering a chance to give Realmuto some rest. Garrett Stubbs will catch Taijuan Walker.
