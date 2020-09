Realmuto went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run, one RBI and three runs scored Monday against the Mets.

Realmuto took Erasmo Ramirez deep in the fifth inning to record his 10th homer of the season. He also came around to score on two other occasions, both time reaching base on free passes. For the season, Realmuto is now hitting .262/.347/.531 across 147 plate appearances.