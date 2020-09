Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Thursday's loss to Miami.

Realmuto kicked off the scoring in the contest with a run-scoring groundout in the first inning and contributed a solo homer in the fifth. The long ball was his 11th of the season, tops among MLB catchers. He also ranks first among backstops with 29 RBI while slashing .266/.354/.547.