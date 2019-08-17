Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Slugs 18th homer

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-4 victory over San Diego.

Realmuto smacked a solo home run in the third inning and followed that up with an RBI double to right center in the fifth. The 28-year-old is now slashing .280/.332/.482 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI over 116 games this season.